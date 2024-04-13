First Personal Financial Services Has $225,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $297.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day moving average is $247.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

