AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

