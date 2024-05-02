Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. 525,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

