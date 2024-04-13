Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ILCG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.72. 219,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,597. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

