Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $2.80 on Friday. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.