Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 72,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,841,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,554,871. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.86 and a 200 day moving average of $411.54.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

