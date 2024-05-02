Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $41.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,068,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,705 shares of company stock worth $630,749. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

