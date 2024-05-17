Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,209 shares of company stock worth $16,678,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

