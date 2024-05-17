Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOR

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.