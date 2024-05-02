Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,538 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

