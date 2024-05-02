Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -291.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

