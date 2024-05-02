Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADAP opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

