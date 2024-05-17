SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Financial Survey

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.33 billion 23.26 $1.90 billion $3.75 14.76 SurgePays $137.14 million 0.57 $20.62 million $1.15 3.53

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Swisscom has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Swisscom and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 0 0 0 1.00 SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Swisscom.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 15.31% 15.07% 6.86% SurgePays 12.93% 75.40% 41.47%

Summary

SurgePays beats Swisscom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

