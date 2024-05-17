Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDR opened at $26.69 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,215 shares of company stock worth $5,048,476 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.