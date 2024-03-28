NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015804 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00013291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,253.73 or 1.00397567 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00142423 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

