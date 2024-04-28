Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $591,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

