Short Interest in Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Rises By 200.0%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
RROTF remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Roots has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
