Truist Financial Corp Has $45.69 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,039 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.