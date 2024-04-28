Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Grows By 117.4%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,233. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.
About Impala Platinum
