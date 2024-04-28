Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,322,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,055 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 371,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.