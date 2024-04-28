Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $2.53 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

