O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 5.6% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.20 on Friday, reaching $1,043.93. The company had a trading volume of 335,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,097.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.31.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.