Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.67. 1,523,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

