Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expands By 120.6%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the March 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 690,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.8 %

BMO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. 3,961,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

