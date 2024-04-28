ODonnell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,921 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:NJAN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.03. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.