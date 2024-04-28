Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 182,053 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

