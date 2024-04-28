Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $717.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

