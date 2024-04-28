Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.