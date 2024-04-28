Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 135.1% during the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.44. 54,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,791. The company has a market capitalization of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $23.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

