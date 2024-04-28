Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,433,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after acquiring an additional 387,391 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 6,268,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.