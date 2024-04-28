Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

SGLDF remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.