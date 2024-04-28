Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $175.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

