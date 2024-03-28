Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,998. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

