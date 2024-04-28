Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 348,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

