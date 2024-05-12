Analyzing Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Environmental Tectonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $9.91 million 13.07 -$77.58 million ($0.45) -1.64 Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.20) -5.33

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ESS Tech and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -746.89% -73.08% -53.49% Environmental Tectonics -6.72% N/A -6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $2.11, suggesting a potential upside of 185.14%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

