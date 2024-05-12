Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Shares of CRUS opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $107.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 107,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.