Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTT. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Trading Down 0.5 %

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$33.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

