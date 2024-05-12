Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742,827 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

