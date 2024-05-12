TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on THS. Barclays cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $213,877,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

