Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The business’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

APLS stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,334 shares of company stock worth $26,511,351. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

