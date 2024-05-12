Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,703 shares of company stock valued at $242,427 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vicor by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 54.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

