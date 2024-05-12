Affirm’s (AFRM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.