Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 913.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

