Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $21.26 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,402,000 after buying an additional 413,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 67.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 875,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 352,014 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.