Contrasting NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial $149.35 million 1.63 $21.65 million $4.11 8.03 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.33 $4.26 million $2.05 7.29

NASB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NASB Financial pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares NASB Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial 15.81% 7.83% 1.11% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.31% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NASB Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NASB Financial beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

(Get Free Report)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.