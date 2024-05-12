Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.33 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

CB opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

