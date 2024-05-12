Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $15.48 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $15.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.88. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $55.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $14.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $64.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $70.13 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.12.

CMG stock opened at $3,239.23 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,932.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,520.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,914 shares of company stock worth $46,199,920. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

