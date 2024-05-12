Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Holley had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Holley has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $474.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Holley by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at $266,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

