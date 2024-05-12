Reddit, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Reddit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is ($5.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reddit’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDDT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 54.87.

NYSE RDDT opened at 53.53 on Friday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

