Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Boosted by William Blair

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Astrana Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $38.89 on Friday. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. Astrana Health’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.